The Clearwater Highway District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019-20 budget on August 13, 2019 @ 2PM at the District Office at 114 S. Main Street, in Weippe, ID, Phone 208-435-8002. Taxpayers within the Clearwater Highway District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.

Clearwater Highway District

Preliminary Budget FY 2019

Preliminary

2020 budget

REVENUE BUDGET

319 grant 85,000

Culverts 10,000

Interest 2,500

Highway User funds 350,000

Transportation Plan Grant 40,000

Property tax 142,242

Dust abatement 90,000

Sales tax 70,500

Miscellaneous 67,258

SRS/Reserves 300,000

TOTAL INCOME 1,157,500

EXPENSES BUDGET

Administration 5,5000

Asphalt 10,000

Culverts 170,000

Dust abatement 90,000

Fuel 30,000

Equipment maintenance/repair 35,000

Liability insurance (Tort fund) 12,500

Operating supplies 20,000

Professional fees 6,000

Salaries 210,000

Payroll expenses 115,000

319 Grant 85,000

Transportation Plan Grant 50,000

Utilities 25,000

Miscellaneous 5,000

Capital outlay 45,500

Crushing 125,000

Carryover 118,000

TOTAL EXPENSES 1,157,500

Caralyn McCollum, Secretary

8-7-19c

