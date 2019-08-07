The Clearwater Highway District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019-20 budget on August 13, 2019 @ 2PM at the District Office at 114 S. Main Street, in Weippe, ID, Phone 208-435-8002. Taxpayers within the Clearwater Highway District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.
Clearwater Highway District
Preliminary Budget FY 2019
Preliminary
2020 budget
REVENUE BUDGET
319 grant 85,000
Culverts 10,000
Interest 2,500
Highway User funds 350,000
Transportation Plan Grant 40,000
Property tax 142,242
Dust abatement 90,000
Sales tax 70,500
Miscellaneous 67,258
SRS/Reserves 300,000
TOTAL INCOME 1,157,500
EXPENSES BUDGET
Administration 5,5000
Asphalt 10,000
Culverts 170,000
Dust abatement 90,000
Fuel 30,000
Equipment maintenance/repair 35,000
Liability insurance (Tort fund) 12,500
Operating supplies 20,000
Professional fees 6,000
Salaries 210,000
Payroll expenses 115,000
319 Grant 85,000
Transportation Plan Grant 50,000
Utilities 25,000
Miscellaneous 5,000
Capital outlay 45,500
Crushing 125,000
Carryover 118,000
TOTAL EXPENSES 1,157,500
Caralyn McCollum, Secretary
8-7-19c
