Pioneer Medical Clinic
Pierce, Idaho
Pioneer Medical Clinic in Pierce, Idaho, will continue to make available from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 Hill Burton uncompensated services. All services of the facility will be available on a first request, first served basis to eligible persons who are unable to pay for clinic services until this clinic’s annual compliance level is met.
Eligibility for free care will be limited to persons whose family income is not more than the current poverty income guidelines (Category A) established by the Department of Health and Human Services and persons whose family income is above but less than double the poverty income guidelines (Category B).
We invite interested parties to comment on this allocation plan. This notice is published in accordance with 42 CFR 124504 Notice of Availability of Uncompensated Services and will be in effect until June 30, 2021.
4-29;5-6-20c
