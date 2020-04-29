Clearwater Highway District will be applying DUST ABATEMENT to District Roads in the Vicinity of Residences that are adjacent to Clearwater Highway District Gravel Roads. The charge to Highway District patrons this year will be 40% of the cost of the magnesium chloride.
If you would like DUST ABATEMENT applied to the gravel DISTRICT ROAD in your area, please pay by May 22, 2020 at the Clearwater Highway District Office at 114 S. Main St. in Weippe or by mail to P.O Box 445, Weippe, ID 83553. Cost for Weippe is $225.00 for 600 feet or $450.00 for 1200 feet.
For More Information Please Call 208-435-8002.
Pay DEADLINE IS
May 22, 2020
