ALISON M. BRANDT, ISBN 4574
BRANDT LAW OFFICES, PLLC
125 1st Street
P.O. Box 2482
Orofino, Idaho 83544
Phone: (208) 476-7212
Email:
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
JACK BENJAMIN ALVARD,
Deceased.
CASE NO. CV18-23-190
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
Notice is hereby given to Kenny Alvard, Kayla Womack, Amanda Womack and all other persons who are interested in, or who claim an interest in, the above estate that on June 19, 2023, Bernetta Carroll Alvard filed with this Court a Petition for Summary Administration of Estate Where Surviving Spouse is Sole Heir.
The petition has been set for hearing in this Court by video conference on August 22, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard. You may appear at this hearing using a telephone, or online with a video or audio connection. The details for the hearing are https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 916 0654 4599 Password: 324486 or dial by your location at 888 475 4499 US Toll-free or 877 853 5257 US Toll-free.
If you are unable to access this remote hearing or require accommodations then you must contact the Clearwater County Courthouse at (208) 476-5596.
DATED: 7/13/23
Alison M. Brandt
Attorney for Petitioner
7-19,26; 8-2c
