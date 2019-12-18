The Board of County Commissioners, Clearwater County, will sit as a Board of Equalization for the purpose of hearing appeals of assessments listed on the missed property roll as per Idaho Code 63-501. The appeal must be filed on or before the Board of Equalization adjourns on January 6, 2020.

Board of County Commissioners Clearwater County, Idaho

Rick Winkel, Chairman

Carrie Bird, Clerk

Shelly Donner, Deputy

12-18c

