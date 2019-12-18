The Board of County Commissioners, Clearwater County, will sit as a Board of Equalization for the purpose of hearing appeals of assessments listed on the missed property roll as per Idaho Code 63-501. The appeal must be filed on or before the Board of Equalization adjourns on January 6, 2020.
Board of County Commissioners Clearwater County, Idaho
Rick Winkel, Chairman
Carrie Bird, Clerk
Shelly Donner, Deputy
12-18c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.