NOTE: See the associated image to view a formatted version of this report.
April, 2018 to June 30, 2018
FUND BUDGET YTD RECEIPTS YTD EXPENSE % EXPENDED
General Fund
Administration 138,826 105,344 19,630 14%
Law Enforcement
35,000
0
17,338
50%
Fire Dept 7500 0 5,500 73%
Animal Control
4150
2230
2821
68%
Total General Fund
185476
107574
45338
24%
Street Fund 210,000 69341 37937 18%
Park Fund 6,000 3,320 1,010 17%
Water Fund 90,200 47,266 41,811 46%
Sewer Fund 3,919,000 265,101 156,250 4%
Sanitation Fund 35,000 23,547 23,317 67%
CITIZENS ARE INVITED to inspect the detailed supporting records of the above
Financial statement.
Caralyn McCollum, Clerk/Treas.
7-17-19c
