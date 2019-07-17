City of Weippe 3rd Qtr Report
Owner

NOTE: See the associated image to view a formatted version of this report.

April, 2018 to June 30, 2018

FUND BUDGET YTD RECEIPTS YTD EXPENSE % EXPENDED

General Fund

Administration 138,826 105,344 19,630 14%

Law Enforcement

35,000

0

17,338

50%

Fire Dept 7500 0 5,500 73%

Animal Control

4150

2230

2821

68%

Total General Fund

185476

107574

45338

24%

Street Fund 210,000 69341 37937 18%

Park Fund 6,000 3,320 1,010 17%

Water Fund 90,200 47,266 41,811 46%

Sewer Fund 3,919,000 265,101 156,250 4%

Sanitation Fund 35,000 23,547 23,317 67%

CITIZENS ARE INVITED to inspect the detailed supporting records of the above

Financial statement.

Caralyn McCollum, Clerk/Treas.

7-17-19c

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.