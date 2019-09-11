Summary of Ordinance No. 183, adopted on September 9, 2019
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Weippe, Clearwater County, Idaho, authorizing the issuance of a taxable sewer revenue bond of the City in the principal amount of $1,600,000 to redeem the City’s Sewer Revenue Bond Anticipation Note, 2017 and to provide permanent financing for the cost of acquiring, constructing and installing certain additions and betterments to the sewer system of the City; fixing the date, form, terms, maturity and covenants of such bond; reserving the right to issue future revenue bonds on a parity with such bond upon compliance with certain conditions; and authorizing the sale of the bond to the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service.
Section 1. Definitions. Defines certain capitalized terms used in the Ordinance.
Section 2. Authorization of the Bond. Authorizes the City’s Sewer Revenue Bond, 2019, in an amount of $1,600,000 (the “Bond”) to provide funds to redeem the Note and finance costs of the Project.
Section 3. Description of the Bond. Describes the Bond and its terms of repayment over a 30-year period with interest at the rate of 1.625% per annum and provides details regarding payments.
Section 4. Registration and Payment. Describes the process of registration and payment on the Bond and the duties of the Bond Registrar.
Section 5. Prepayment and Defeasance. Allows the City to prepay and redeem principal installments of the Bond, under certain terms and conditions.
Section 6. Revenue Fund and Priority of Payments. Confirms the creation of the Revenue Fund, and sets forth the priority of payments from the Revenue Fund.
Section 7. Short-Lived Asset Reserve Fund. Confirms the creation of the Short-Lived Asset Reserve Fund, for the purpose of depositing funds to be used by the City from time to time to replace equipment or apparatus of the System.
Section 8. Bond Fund. Confirms the creation of the Bond Fund, for the purpose of guaranteeing the payment of Parity Bonds.
Section 9. Reserve Account. Confirms the creation of a Reserve Account within the Bond Fund to secure the payment of principal and interest Parity Bonds.
Section 10. Sufficiency of Revenues. Confirms that the City has made sure there is sufficient revenue to pay the costs of operation and maintenance of the System.
Section 11. Specific Covenants. Provides for certain financial and operating covenants of the City in the operation of the System.
Section 12. Issuance of Future Parity Bonds. Provides for the terms and conditions on the issuance of Future Parity Bonds.
Section 13. Transfer. Provides for limitations on and a method of transfer or exchange of the Bond.
Section 14. Lost or Destroyed Bond. Makes provision in case the Bond is lost, stolen or destroyed.
Section 15. Form of Bond. Describes the form of the Bond.
Section 16. Execution of the Bond. Authorizes procedures for execution and authentication of the Bond by the appropriate officials of the City.
Section 17. Sale of Bond. Provides that the Bond shall be sold to the Government.
Section 18. Application of Bond Proceeds. Provides that the Bond proceeds will be used to redeem the Note, pay any remaining costs of the Project, and pay costs of issuance of the Bond.
Section 19. Severability. Provides that other covenants and agreements in the Ordinance are not affected if one is made invalid.
Section 20. General Authorization. Authorizes Mayor and Clerk-Treasurer of the City to take appropriate steps to carry out the terms and provisions of, and complete the transactions contemplated by this ordinance.
Section 21. Validity of Issue. Provides that the Bond is issued and is valid pursuant to Idaho Code.
Section 22. Prior Acts. Provides that all acts taken pursuant to the authority of this ordinance but prior to its effective date are hereby ratified and confirmed.
Section 23. Effective Date. Provides that the Ordinance shall take effect from and after its passage and publication as required by law.
CITY OF WEIPPE, IDAHO
9-11c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.