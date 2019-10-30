Notice is hereby given that Debco Construction has submitted an application to Orofino City Planning and Zoning Commission for a Special use request at 937 Vida Avenue. Pursuant to Established Procedure, Orofino City Code 11-2-13 Special Uses, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on November 19, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. at Orofino City Hall, 217 First Street Orofino, Idaho. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to make the final decision at their regular scheduled City Council Meeting on November 26, 2019, at 6:00P.M. in the council chambers at Orofino City Hall 217 First Street.
Summary of Application for an Action Item Special Use.
Application (937 Vida Avenue) is a Special Use request by Debco Construction to allow out of town employees to temporarily stay in personal Recreational Vehicles (RV’s) on Debco Construction Property. This type of request is required to be a Special Use per City Code of Orofino Title 11 Chapter 2 Section 8 D. The property is located at 937 Vida Avenue, Orofino, Idaho, Section 6, Township 36N, Range 2E, PT Tax # 3239 E of Tax # 3238 and zoned C-4 Commercial, Industrial, and Manufacturing District. The public is invited to submit oral or written comments.
10/30/2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.