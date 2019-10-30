Notice is hereby given that Marlene Eck has submitted an application of Orofino City Planning and Zoning Commission for a zoning variance at 279 Shasta Circle. Pursuant to Established Procedure, Orofino City Code 11-2-16 Variances, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on November 19, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. at Orofino City Hall, 217 First Street Orofino Idaho. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to make a recommendation to the City Council on the Zoning Variance Application. The City Council will make the final decision at their regular scheduled City Council Meeting on November 26, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. in the council chambers at Orofino City Hall 217 First Street.
Summary of Application for an Action Item-Zoning Variance.
Application (279 Shasta Circle) is a Zoning Variance request by Marlene Eck to vary the minimum front street setback requirements for a structure as required by the City Code of Orofino Title 11 Chapter 2 Section 4 F-1 from the required twenty (20) feet to thirteen (13) feet on one side of the garage and eight (8) feet on the other side. The property is located at 279 Shasta Circle, Orofino, Idaho, Orofino Wixon Heights Subdivision, Section 6, Township 36N, Range 2E, Lot 6, Block 3 and zoned R-2 Single-Family Residential. The public is invited to submit oral or written comments.
