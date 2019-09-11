Joint School District #171 will conduct a free developmental screening for 3-5 year old children during the month of October 2019. The Weippe Headstart screenings will occur the afternoon of October 4, 2019, from 12:30-3:00 PM. At Orofino elementary School the screenings will occur all day, October 18, 2019, from 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM. Child find is a service of the State Department of Education and Joint School District #171. Free vision, hearing, speech, and developmental screenings will be conducted to identify children with special needs.
Anyone who is worried about a child who may not be meeting similar aged peer milestones can call and set up and appointment for any child between the ages of 3-5. The child may have difficulty walking, talking, hearing, learning, or they may have behavior problems that seem significant.
Please call the numbers below to set up an appointment for a free screening.
Weippe/Pierce 208-435-4289
Orofino 208-476-4212
9-11,18c
