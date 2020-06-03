Notice is hereby given that the Weippe-Fraser Recreation District will hold a public hearing for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. The said hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Weippe Discovery Center Library at 6:00 PM. All interested persons may attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.
The proposed expenditures are as follows:
Swim Program $ 1,600.00
Clearwater Ski Club $ 2,500.00
Weippe Public Library $ 1,600.00
Hilltop Senior Center $ 2,200.00
White Pine Rebekahs $ 750.00
Baseball Programs $ 100.00
Hilltop Heritage Museum $ 750.00
Deyo Reservoir Campground $ 7,500.00
Tort Insurance $ 100.00
Miscellaneous $ 600.00
Secretary Wages $ 300.00
Deyo Capital Reserve $ 2,000.00
Capital Reserve $20,399.44
Total $40,399.44
Tax Levy $10,500.00
Deyo Reservoir Campground $ 9,500.00
Agricultural replacement $ 420.00
Operation Carry-over $14,684.48
Capital Carry-over $ 5,294.96
Total $40,399.44
I, William Sellers, Secretary of the Weippe-Fraser recreation District, do hereby certify that the above is a true and correct statement of the proposed expenditures and revenues for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
Citizens are invited to attend the budget hearing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and have the right to provide written or oral comments concerning the budget. A copy of the budget is available at 85 Woodhaven Drive, Weippe, Idaho or by contacting me at the address or phone number below:
William Sellers, Secretary/Treasurer
Weippe-Fraser Recreation District
P.O. Box 328
Weippe, Idaho 83553
(208) 435-4698
