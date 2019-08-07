Tentative budget beginning October 1, 2019 (FY2020)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dworshak Recreation District hereby fixes September 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. protests will be heard, if any there be, against the proposed budget.

PROPOSED BUDGET FOR 2020

Pierce Pool

1-Transportation to pool $4,700.00

Clearwater Memorial Public Library

Construction $9,000.00

Orofino Youth Baseball $5,000.00

Orofino Youth Softball $8,000.00

1- Field Maintenance

2- Equipment

American Legion Equipment $1,500.00

Babe Ruth Baseball $2,800.00

Orofino Youth Football Equipment $3,500.00

Orofino Chamber of Commerce

4th of July Fireworks $7,000.00

Clearwater Ski Club Bus $4,500.00

LEAP $1,830.00

Clearwater Robotics

Computer & Competition Kits $2,100.00

Orofino Youth Wrestling $5,000.00

Gear & Mat Cleaning Equipment

Orofino Celebrations, Inc.

Bleacher Cover $30,000.00

Orofino Golf & Country Club Utility Vehicle $9,500.00

TOTAL $94,430.00

