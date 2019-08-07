Tentative budget beginning October 1, 2019 (FY2020)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dworshak Recreation District hereby fixes September 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. protests will be heard, if any there be, against the proposed budget.
PROPOSED BUDGET FOR 2020
Pierce Pool
1-Transportation to pool $4,700.00
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
Construction $9,000.00
Orofino Youth Baseball $5,000.00
Orofino Youth Softball $8,000.00
1- Field Maintenance
2- Equipment
American Legion Equipment $1,500.00
Babe Ruth Baseball $2,800.00
Orofino Youth Football Equipment $3,500.00
Orofino Chamber of Commerce
4th of July Fireworks $7,000.00
Clearwater Ski Club Bus $4,500.00
LEAP $1,830.00
Clearwater Robotics
Computer & Competition Kits $2,100.00
Orofino Youth Wrestling $5,000.00
Gear & Mat Cleaning Equipment
Orofino Celebrations, Inc.
Bleacher Cover $30,000.00
Orofino Golf & Country Club Utility Vehicle $9,500.00
TOTAL $94,430.00
8-7,14-19c
