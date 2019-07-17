Clearwater West Recreation District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Ahsahka Community Park, Ahsahka, ID to consider and vote on the following proposed budget. Citizens of the district are welcome and encouraged to attend and provide comments.
Revenue:
Cash forward $ 55
Property tax 1075
Ahsahka Water & Sewer 400
1530
Expenditures:
Park lease $ 368
Parks Mtc. Ahsahka 402
Lebaron 300
Ahsahka Beach 300
Bond 100
Legal Notices 60
1530
7-17,24-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.