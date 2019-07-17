Clearwater West Recreation District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Ahsahka Community Park, Ahsahka, ID to consider and vote on the following proposed budget. Citizens of the district are welcome and encouraged to attend and provide comments.

Revenue:

Cash forward $ 55

Property tax 1075

Ahsahka Water & Sewer 400

1530

Expenditures:

Park lease $ 368

Parks Mtc. Ahsahka 402

Lebaron 300

Ahsahka Beach 300

Bond 100

Legal Notices 60

1530

7-17,24-19

(0) comments

