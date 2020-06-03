The Board of County Commissioners will meet as a Board of Equalization starting the fourth Monday in June, 2020, and will meet everyday as necessary through the second Monday in July, 2020 as per Idaho Code 63-501. Those wishing to appeal their property valuation assessment must make an appointment with the Board of County Commissioners by calling (208) 476-3615 prior to the 4th Monday in June, 2020.
Clearwater County Commissioners
Clearwater County, Idaho
Rick Winkel, Chairman
Carrie Bird, Clerk
By Michelle Donner, Deputy
6-3,10-20c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.