The Kamiah Education Foundation (KEF) will be hosting an elegant fundraising event later this month. The “Kamiah Education Foundation’s 2nd Annual Alumni Dinner and Auction” event will be held at the Kamiah American Legion Hall on October 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a No-Host Happy Hour and silent auction bidding, followed by a delicious catered dinner by “A Taste of Art”.
There will be entertaining games and the Master of Ceremonies, Greg Johnson, will keep the crowd entertained. At 7 p.m, auctioneer Ted Weeks will take the stage to begin some lively bidding wars for items that range from custom made jewelry to weekend getaways to things for the home and even a Safari Hunt.
There is something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased from KEF Board members, at Jacobs Lumber or the Upriver Youth Leadership Council office at 413 Main Street. Cost is $40 if pre-purchased by October 18, after that the price increases to $50. Ticket price includes (1) Single Dinner Ticket; (1) Drink Ticket; Chocolate; and a Commemorative Souvenir. Pre-purchase is encouraged, as this is a sit-down catered meal and only a limited number of seats will be available.
The delectable menu will include smoked and grilled tri-tip Steak, Classic Garden Salad, Roasted Tri-color potatoes, Honey Ginger Carrots, Roll Medley and dessert. There will also be a silent auction with a select few decadent desserts. Partner up with your tablemates and bid on a delectable dessert to share!
According to the KEF Facebook page “The purpose of The Kamiah Education Foundation is to enhance education in Kamiah Schools. We are visionaries who value education and advocate for our students and teachers. We build partnerships in our community and encourage the giving of time, talent and money. We invest in the future of our youth as we broaden horizons and prepare students to experience life in and beyond our beautiful valley.”
Some of the KEF past projects have included High School Art and Music supplies, Biology Kits, Chemistry materials, and CNA equipment; Middle School Science Kits and Special Education Adaptive Technology equipment; Elementary Science Kits, Kub Pride program awards, and Native Culture and Language Team support.
The Foundation is always open to new membership and invites you to join in the efforts of enhancing our Kamiah student’s education. For more information on Kamiah Education Foundation, and the “Kamiah Education Foundation’s 2nd Annual Alumni Dinner and Auction”, please contact Kellie Hunt at (208)-983-6009, Sharlene Johnson at (208)-816-3143, or email the Foundation at KEF@kamiah.org.
