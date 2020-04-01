Personal use firewood cutting on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be free to the general public from April 1 through June 1, 2020. A personal use firewood permit will not be required during this time.
Personal use firewood cutting allows you to remove downed timber or cut standing dead trees under most conditions on National Forests and Grasslands within Montana, northern Idaho, and portions of North and South Dakota. Wood cutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
Wood cutters should also use caution while driving on Forest Service roads. Many remain snow covered and icy at higher elevations. Roads at lower elevations may be wet and muddy and the soft roadbed can easily be damaged by vehicle traffic.
For more information and guidelines, please check the firewood cutting brochure available at bit.ly/NPC-ForestProducts and contact your local ranger district. Phone numbers and hours of operation for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices are available online at: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
