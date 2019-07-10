Dear Editor:
The fireworks on Independence Day was outstanding, rivaling any ‘big city’ show that we’ve ever seen!
The patriotic music and the reading of the Preamble to our wonderful Constitution was inspiring. Is America perfect? Of course not. It is only as good as the people who inhabit it and it’s up to us to work to correct the wrongs and make America great..
We thank God for what HE has given us and for more freedom than any other country in the world!
Thank you Chamber of Commerce, Gwen Hutchinson, the VFW, Jeff Jones and all others who worked hard to make the show memorable.
Lee and Shirley Johnson
Orofino
