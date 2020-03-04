Clearwater County will be conducting a Presidential Primary Consolidated Election on Tuesday, March 10, Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Presidential candidates on the ballot for the Republican Party include Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente.
Appearing on the ballot for the Democratic Party are Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Steve Burke, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Roque De La Fuente, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet.
Candidates running for President on the ballot for the Constitution Party are Sheila “Samm” Tittle, Don Blankenship, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don J. Grundmann, Charles Kraut, and J.R. Myers.
In addition to the Primary Presidential Election will be the two-year supplemental levy proposition of Joint School District #171 for the amount of $2,685,000, each year for two years, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the two fiscal years beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2022.
The other levy proposition from Kendrick Joint School District #283 requests $810,000 for one year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District.
(See the Sample Ballots on pages 1B, 2B and 3B of this week’s issue.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.