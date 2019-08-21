Dave and Kathy Daniels and Mark and Marie Austin would like to announce the marriage of Dusty Daniels to Chelsi Austin on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Three Meadows Group Camp, Dworshak State Park.
