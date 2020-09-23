It's a Boy! Stuart Foust II Sep 23, 2020 Sep 23, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stuart Chaney Foust II was born to Stuart and Allyson Foust on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital, Orofino. He weighed seven pounds, 13.4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBradley Keith Wolf, 57, Marysville, WASpecial guest at High Country InnSkyler L. Kelso, 24Kevin Lee Rees, 57, OrofinoOES garden receives a little TLC from CMAVirginia Kaye Rood, 70, WeippeBrad Wolf, 57, PierceGovernor Little appoints Jeff McCray as Idaho Tax Commission ChairmanCity approves Ziply Fiber Broadband contractOrofino beats Kendrick Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedThank you, helicopter fire crew (1)Caring is Essential (1)Driver rolls car swerving to miss deer (1) Latest e-Edition Clearwater Tribune September 23, 2020 View our latest e-Edition - click the image at left Newsletters Sign up now to receive each week's Clearwater Tribune top story headlines right to your inbox! Manage Your Lists Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Top Ads featured Cell Tower Space for lease in Orofino. Updated Jul 24, 2018 featured EQUAL HOUSING Updated Jul 9, 2019 featured Heating Stove Specialist Updated Jul 9, 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.