Oliver Gene Korbel was born Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:24 a.m. at Pullman Regional Hospital.
He was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.
His parents are Dan and Braunwyn Korbel. Dan is formerly of Orofino.
His grandparents are Kevin and Christine Korbel, of Orofino, and Joel and Kim Haverfield, of Lewiston.
