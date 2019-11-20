Brynnlee Jaigh McCollum was born Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.
Her parents are Bradley McCollum, Jr. and Mackenzie Rayment.
Grandparents are Brad and Caralyn McCollum and Leanne Rayment, all of Weippe, and Bobby Rayment of Powell, WY.
Great grandparents are John and Kristy Walton of Orofino and John and Lori Mertins of Powell, WY.
Great-great grandparents are Alysann Hohnstein of Post Falls and Mildred Walton of Richland, WA.
