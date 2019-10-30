Congratulations to Abby and Andy Pottenger, of Clarkston, owners of Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy in Orofino, on the birth of their daughter, Lennox Jo Pottenger, born Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston.
