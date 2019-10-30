Jameson Dean Willis was born Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, to parents Jack Willis and Tabby Haskett, of Orofino.
He weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Cindy Haskett, of Orofino. Paternal grandparents are Kerrie and Mike Crocker, of Pierce.
Maternal great grandparents are Gordon and the late Jill Frost, of Orofino. Paternal great grandparents are John and Margie Willis, of Orofino.
